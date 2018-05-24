Athlon Sports released its All-Big Ten picks for this upcoming season, and Michigan leads the entire conference with 14 selections — including six first-team players on defense.

None of these names come as much of a surprise. Higdon should top 1,000 yards this fall, while McKeon and Black should provide new quarterback Shea Patterson reliable targets in the passing game. Bredeson and Ruiz are expected to anchor an improved offensive line.

Observations:

More than half the first-team is made up of Michigan men. That would be a huge jump from the three it had on the coaches All-Big Ten teams last year.

It makes sense though, Michigan is expected to have one of the top defenses in the nation and all six of the players listed have bright NFL futures.