Athlon Projects Michigan To Have Six First-Team All-Big Ten Defenders
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Athlon Sports released its All-Big Ten picks for this upcoming season, and Michigan leads the entire conference with 14 selections — including six first-team players on defense.
Here are Michigan's projected honorees:
Offense
First-Team: 0
Second-Team: 3
• Senior running back Karan Higdon
• Junior tight end Sean McKeon
• Junior left guard Ben Bredeson
Third-Team: 1
• Junior quarterback Shea Patterson
Fourth-Team: 2
• Sophomore wide receiver Tarik Black
• Center Cesar Ruiz
Observations:
None of these names come as much of a surprise. Higdon should top 1,000 yards this fall, while McKeon and Black should provide new quarterback Shea Patterson reliable targets in the passing game. Bredeson and Ruiz are expected to anchor an improved offensive line.
Defense
First-Team: 6
• Junior defensive end Rashan Gary
• Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich
• Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr.
• Junior viper Khaleke Hudson
• Junior cornerback Lavert Hill
• Junior cornerback David Long
Second-Team: 0
Third-Team: 0
Fourth-Team: 0
Observations:
More than half the first-team is made up of Michigan men. That would be a huge jump from the three it had on the coaches All-Big Ten teams last year.
It makes sense though, Michigan is expected to have one of the top defenses in the nation and all six of the players listed have bright NFL futures.
Special Teams
First-Team: 0
Second-Team: 2
• Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin
• Sophomore punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones
Third-Team: 0
Fourth-Team: 0
Observations:
Some of you might have been wondering where Peoples-Jones was on the offensive teams, and while Athlon doesn't have him as a top guy at wide receiver, they do see him as the league's second-best punt returner. Nordin, who was a consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention last year, would be taking the next step forward to becoming an elite kicker by making the second-team in 2018.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook