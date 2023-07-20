Michigan is looking for its third-consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff this season, which could also mean it's third-consecutive Big Ten title in the process as the Wolverines have a team that is poised to make another run.

Many outlets have predicted the Wolverines to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season but with many now analyzing whether the program can make it over the semi-final hump and into the national championship game.

Athlon Sports is the latest outlet to predict the Wolverines to make it to the CFP, with U-M projected to play in the Rose Bowl against Alabama in its Big Ten bowl game projections.

Here's what Athlon had to say about U-M.

Michigan is aiming for its third consecutive trip to the CFB Playoff. But can the Wolverines climb one step higher and book a trip to the national championship?