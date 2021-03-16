Audio: Balas Talks NCAA Tourney, Spring Football On The Huge Show
Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to talk Michigan spring football and the basketball team in the NCAA Tournament.
RELATED: Juwan Howard Talks Indy Practices, Brandon Johns' Importance, More
RELATED: Kenny Smith, Wally Szczerbiak Weigh in on Juwan Howard, Michigan's Ceiling
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook