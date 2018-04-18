Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-18 08:03:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Audio: Chris Balas On 730 AM The Game

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas joins Beanie and Brock on 730 AM The Game out of Lansing to talk Michigan football, hoops and more.

Meiqyafvoto8ggkyvrm9
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are heading to Paris a week from Wednesday.
Brandon Brown

Segment starts at 1:00:20 ...

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}