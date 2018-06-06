Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-06 09:24:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Audio: Chris Balas Talks John Beilein, Pistons On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks about Michigan basketball coach John Beilein's flirtation with the Pistons on The Huge Show.

John Beilein is being courted by the Detroit Pistons.
AP Images

