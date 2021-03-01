 Audio: Chris Balas Talks Michigan Wolverines Basketball on The Huge Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-01 16:13:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Audio: Chris Balas Talks Michigan Football & Basketball on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football and basketball on The Huge Show.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard and his team are readying for the postseason.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard and his team are readying for the postseason. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}