Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-21 18:38:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Audio: Chris Balas Talks Moritz Wagner On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas talks Moritz Wagner on Draft Day with The Huge Show's Bill Simonson.

Advmbvr7914zz8uebftg
Moritz Wagner could go in the first round of tonight's NBA Draft.
AP Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}