Michigan football has released its availability report ahead of Saturday night’s Big Ten title game against Iowa.

Cornerback Will Johnson is listed as questionable after leaving last week’s game against Ohio State with a lower body injury. He was spotted in initial warmups wearing a brace by Maize & Blue Review staff.

Center Drake Nugent is also questionable for the game after suffering a lower body injury in practices toward the beginning of the week. Nugent has not been spotted in initial warm ups.

Outside of offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who suffered a broken leg against OSU last Saturday in the third quarter, linebacker Jimmy Rolder has also been listed as out against the Hawkeyes.