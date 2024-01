Ahead of the most important game of the season for the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh's squad is as healthy as it's been all season.

The Wolverines lost starting right guard Zak Zinter to a season-ending injury in the Ohio State game just over a month ago, but because of its depth at offensive line, Michigan has been able to shuffle players around to keep the chemistry up front strong.

Zinter is obviously out for the New Year's Day College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Alabama, and the only other player listed on the availability report is freshman cornerback D.J. Waller.