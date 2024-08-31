Advertisement
Published Aug 31, 2024
Availability Report: Michigan enters season opener healthy
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
The Michigan Wolverines are set to begin the 2024 season under the lights against Fresno State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Michigan enters the contest ranked ninth in the nation under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore.

Entering the game, Michigan is as healthy as it could have hoped for with only three players listed as out, including Rod Moore, who tore his ACL in the spring. No players are questionable for the Wolverines.

Out

Rod Moore

Jack Tuttle

Joe Taylor

Questionable

None

