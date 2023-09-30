Before Michigan took the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Wolverines released an availability report for the matchup with the Cornhuskers.

As expected, and as Harbaugh projected after last week's win over Rutgers, sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham will miss his second game in a row with a hand injury.

Aside from Graham's absence, Michigan is starting to get healthy on both sides of the ball. Saturday's report was fairly bare, which bodes well for a Michigan team that has been dealing with injuries — namely in the secondary — early this season.

Below is the full report: