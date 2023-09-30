News More News
ago football Edit

Availability report: Michigan getting healthy ahead of Nebraska

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Before Michigan took the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Wolverines released an availability report for the matchup with the Cornhuskers.

As expected, and as Harbaugh projected after last week's win over Rutgers, sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham will miss his second game in a row with a hand injury.

Aside from Graham's absence, Michigan is starting to get healthy on both sides of the ball. Saturday's report was fairly bare, which bodes well for a Michigan team that has been dealing with injuries — namely in the secondary — early this season.

Below is the full report:

Questionable

Rod Moore

Myles Hinton

Out

Ja'Den McBurrows

C.J. Stokes

Mason Graham

Rod Moore, who started in last week's win over Rutgers, is still listed as questionable, while Will Johnson, Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry are all fully healthy. Wide receiver Darrius Clemons, as Jim Harbaugh noted earlier this week, is fully healthy as well.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}