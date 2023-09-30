Availability report: Michigan getting healthy ahead of Nebraska
Before Michigan took the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Wolverines released an availability report for the matchup with the Cornhuskers.
As expected, and as Harbaugh projected after last week's win over Rutgers, sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham will miss his second game in a row with a hand injury.
Aside from Graham's absence, Michigan is starting to get healthy on both sides of the ball. Saturday's report was fairly bare, which bodes well for a Michigan team that has been dealing with injuries — namely in the secondary — early this season.
Below is the full report:
Questionable
Rod Moore
Myles Hinton
Out
Ja'Den McBurrows
C.J. Stokes
Mason Graham
Rod Moore, who started in last week's win over Rutgers, is still listed as questionable, while Will Johnson, Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry are all fully healthy. Wide receiver Darrius Clemons, as Jim Harbaugh noted earlier this week, is fully healthy as well.
Running back Benjamin Hall is also not listed on the report, so fans could get a look at the freshman in Lincoln.
