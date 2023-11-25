As has happened the previous 11 games of Michigan's season, the Wolverines released their availability report two hours prior to their game against Ohio State on Saturday. Much to the liking of Wolverine fans, Michigan is rather healthy after getting banged up last week against Maryland.

Roman Wilson was knocked out of the game, and Michael Barrett exited briefly as well. Myles Hinton also got banged up.

Luckily for Michigan, Wilson and Barrett are good to go on Saturday, while Hinton is listed as questionable.

Below is the full availability report.