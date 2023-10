Michigan continues to be as healthy as it can ask for in Week 7 of the college football season. The Wolverines are clearly one of the best teams in college football, and injuries would be the quickest way to derail Michigan's hopes of another Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

Luckily, all of Michigan's starters are healthy, and there are no major injuries to speak of. Third-string running back Kalel Mullings will miss the game against Indiana with a rumored hand injury.

Below is the full availability report: