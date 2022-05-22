Awakened bats and stellar pitching propel Michigan past SDSU
After Saturday night’s games were delayed due to weather, Michigan now faces a daunting task on Sunday. The Wolverines must win three games in a row in 90-plus-degree heat to extend their season.
Luckily, the long day is now one-third-of-the-way done. Michigan knocked off South Dakota State, 4-1, for the second time in the duration of the Orlando regional to eliminate the Jack Rabbits, keeping its season alive.
Michigan got things started in the top of the first inning. Kristina Burkhardt drew a walk to lead off the inning, and advanced to second on a bunt single from Audrey LeClair. Burkhardt then scored on an error from SDSU’s right fielder, Emma Osmundson, and Michigan claimed an early 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Burkhardt extended the lead in emphatic fashion with a three-run home run. With Alex Storako in the pitcher’s circle, a four-run lead was more than enough to secure the victory.
Storako allowed just two hits in her seven innings of work. She finished with 12 strikeouts and issued just one walk. The Jack Rabbits put an end to Storako’s no-hit bid in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run, but Storako finished strong and carried the Wolverines to victory.
The Wolverines will now take a short break before they take the field against UCF. Michigan will need to beat UCF twice in order to extend the season. If Michigan loses either game, its season will end in the regional round for the fifth straight season, after having won its region in 12 of the previous 13 seasons.