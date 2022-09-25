Ranking Big Ten teams from worst to first. Factoring in current results as well as projections, win rate %, the strength of schedule remaining, etc. After week 4 action, let's take a look at the current Big Ten Pecking Order.

#14 Northwestern Wildcats (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 1-3 6 1-11

It's a good thing Northwestern beat Nebraska because I don't see another win on the schedule. That Southern Illinois loss is brutal.

#13 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+1)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 1-3 38 2-10

The Oklahoma beatdown was expected. Coming off the bye Nebraska has a couple of winnable games and things will only get worse if they can't find a win against Indiana, Rutgers or Purdue.

#12 Indiana Hoosiers (-)

RECORDS AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-1 11 4-8

Indiana had the surprise win vs Illinois to start the year and suffered their first loss against Cincinnati this weekend. The rest of the schedule gets brutal in the Big Ten East, this weekend against Nebraska is one of their last chances at a win.

#11 Illinois Illini (+1)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-1 37 6-6

I am still not 100% sure what I think Illinois is. They have a couple of really good players, and a chance to make some noise in the thick of the Big Ten schedule. Their next three games are against the best of the west and their best chance to push for a nice bowl game.

#10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-1 4 5-7

Rutgers is another team I am not sure what to make of. Throwing the ball 50 times against Iowa couldn't have been the game plan. They were thought to be the worst team in the B1G at the start of the year, so the 3-1 start is above expectations already.

#9 Michigan State Spartans (-3)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 2-2 9 5-7

Michigan State didn't do anything right against Minnesota. Things are going to get tougher for the Spartans who could be in the middle of a 6 game-losing streak. I don't know how MSU won 11 games with the worst pass defense in the country, but it caught up to them in the last two games.

#8 Purdue Boilermakers (-2)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 2-2 44 6-6

With a close win over Florida Atlantic, it feels like a long time ago the Boilermakers almost beat Penn State. They have a potentially season-defining game against Minnesota this week.

#7 Wisconsin Badgers (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 2-2 57 7-5

Wisconsin has another star running back but a quarterback that just can't find consistency. They'll win a few more games, but this doesn't look like a Wisconsin team that will compete for the West.

#6 Iowa Hawkeyes (+1)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-1 8 7-5

Iowa has scored 27 points in two straight games, against Nevada and Rutgers. The struggles of the offense are well known, but that defense is once again legit and one of the better in the country. They welcome Michigan to town this week and go to Columbus in two weeks.

#5 Maryland Terrapins (+3)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 3-1 27 7-5

No one likes moral victories, but Maryland proved they were for real against the Wolverines Saturday. If they're healthy, they have a great shot at beating Michigan State and being in real contention for 3rd place in the Big Ten East.

#4 Penn State Nittany Lions (+1)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 4-0 21 9-3

Penn State hasn't been perfect, but they haven't lost a game. They may have found a running game with their two freshman backs, but they'll need to find consistency if they want to compete for a Big Ten Championship. They get Northwestern and a bye before heading to Ann Arbor.

#3 Minnesota Golden Gophers (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 4-0 35 10-2

I've been high on Minnesota all season, but I didn't see the complete domination of the Spartans coming. The Gophers are balanced and as things stand today the heavy favorites to win the west.

2. Michigan Wolverines (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 4-0 22 11-1

The topic of Michigan's schedule has been beaten to death, and the Wolverines faced some challenges against Maryland Saturday. They'll face another challenge in Iowa City this weekend, but this is still a Michigan team that is very good in all three phases. They should be 11-0 heading to Columbus.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)

RECORD AND PROJECTIONS W-L SOS REMAINING PROJECTED W-L 4-0 33 12-0