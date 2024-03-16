For the third time in as many seasons, Michigan hockey disposed of Minnesota in the Big Ten hockey Tournament. On Saturday night, the Wolverines went into 3M Arena at Mariucci and upset the Golden Gophers, 2-1, in the conference tournament for the third consecutive season.

As is so important in road games, Michigan got on top first with a goal from Kienan Draper. His goal came less than four minutes into the game, and the Wolverines took an early 1-0 lead over the third-seeded Golden Gophers.

Draper earned the first star of the game in the victory.

Gavin Brindley followed up with a late second-period breakaway goal to give Michigan the commanding 2-0 lead.

Michigan dominated the second period in shots, 17-5, which helped give the Wolverines momentum heading into the third period.

Things were quiet for nearly the entirety of the third period before Minnesota star Jimmy Snuggerud fired a shot past Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski to cut the lead in half with 1:29 to go in the game.

Finally, the crowd at 3M Arena had some juice, but it was too little, too late, as the Golden Gophers couldn't find a game-tying goal, and the Wolverines came away with their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament win over Minnesota.

With the victory, Michigan will move on to the Big Ten Championship — a game it's won each of the last two seasons — against Michigan State. With the Spartans — the No. 1 seed — being the higher-seeded team, they will host Michigan in the championship game next Saturday.

The Wolverines are undoubtedly in the NCAA Tournament now, and they now set their sights on clinching their third straight Big Ten Tournament championship over their rivals next weekend.

Michigan and Michigan State will battle it out at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.