Following the tragic shooting on Michigan State's campus Monday evening, Michigan State University had suspended all activies on campus, including athletics. In a recent announcement, Michigan State laid out the path for the return to competition, including the Spartans' game against Michigan in Ann Arbor this Saturday.

"After discussions with mental health professionals and university leadership, and in consultation with Spartan student-athletes and staff, Michigan State athletics will resume competition this weekend, both at home and on the road. Information remains subject to change," Michigan State announced in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

There was much skepticism as to whether the rivalry matchup would be played following the tragic events of Monday night. Michigan State suspended all campus activities for at least 48 hours following the incident.

Athletic Directors Warde Manuel and Alan Haller came to the agreement that Saturday's men's basketball game will be played.

"The Michigan State-Michigan men's basketball game will be played as scheduled on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor," the release stated. "The decision was made following discussions between Michigan State athletics director Alan Haller and Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel."

Michigan will look to bounce back after back-to-back heartbreaking losses against Indiana and Wisconsin.

The Spartans meanwhile, will play their first game in six days. Michigan State defeated Ohio State, 62-41, in Columbus on Sunday.

Tom Izzo said in a statement on Wednesday night that "Athletics can be a rallying point for a community in need of healing, a fact many of our student-athletes have mentioned to me. The opportunity to represent our entire community has never felt greater."