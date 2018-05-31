Basketball Report: U-M Will Host North Carolina In ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Michigan will reportedly get a rematch with North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Michigan will host North Carolina in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, per a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2018
The Wolverines are 2-4 in six meetings with the Tar Heels since 1949-50 and lost last year's meeting, 86-71, in the Challenge. They traveled to Chapel Hill to face UNC after having played in Hawaii and were out of the game early.
Four of the teams' meetings have come in the NCAA Tournament, all from 1987 to 1993. U-M won one, 92-87 in 1989 in a regional game at Kentucky's Rupp Arena on the way to the NCAA title. North Carolina got revenge in the National Championship game four years later, beating U-M 77-71.
