Michigan scored 99 points against KenPom.com’s No. 12 team in adjusted defensive efficiency to get to the Elite Eight. The Wolverines’ next challenge, Florida State, ranks only 44th, but might pose a bigger challenge.

Head coach John Beilein, asked to compare FSU to Texas A&M (last night’s opponent), noted A&M’s big guys were athletic, but better in tight spaces. Florida State will extend its defense and has bigs who move their feet better, able to create more turnovers.



The numbers alone don’t tell the whole story, Beilein said.

“Their defense is terrific,” he praised. “There are a couple things; they prioritize it, and they have great length to do it. They weren't blocking shots during the year like they have in the tournament. They were averaging seven or eight blocked shots over the last five games … during the year, they're 4.2, I believe. They've really extended themselves and picked up their defense even better than it was, and it was good before then.

“So it's a challenge. They’re also forcing 12 turnovers a game. That is a pretty good number, and that's something that we usually are pretty good at, but if they turn us over a lot, that could be a big difference in the game. We pride ourselves in not turning it over.”

Florida State’s players said Michigan reminded them of Clemson, a five seed in this year’s tourney. Head coach Leonard Hamilton, meanwhile, called Beilein a Hall of Fame coach and acknowledged the Seminoles would have to bring their ‘A’ game to win.

“He has one of the best offensive systems in the country,” Hamilton said. “He's won at every stop that he's been. He's been extremely successful. He has the ability to identify talent that fits within his system, and they've been extremely effective over the years. “We realize that they have a unique system in the fact that they have a seven-footer that shoots 40 percent from three, which is unusual in itself. We have a couple seven-footers that are more low-post type guys that don't guard people on the perimeter as well as probably you would need to.”

So they’ll adjust, Hamilton said, to an offense that present many unique challenges. It’s a puzzle, he noted, and senior shooting guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman is one of the corner pieces.

“They all fit. He kind of gives them whatever they need at that particular time,” Hamilton said. “He's a versatile guy who is quick and agile, he scores, he defends; he makes good decisions with the ball. He's kind of the heartbeat of the team. I'm extremely impressed with him.

“But they seem to really accept who they are. They rose, they play with a tremendous amount of confidence. A guy who comes off the bench, if he's been in the game five seconds, if he's wide open, he shoots the ball with a tremendous amount of confidence.

“That's one reason why they've been so successful in the league that they're in. They're well coached, they fit together, and they remind me a lot of our team. They seem to be really, really in sync and connected. They have a tremendous amount of poise. They don't seem to get rattled.”

One of the reasons Hamilton isn’t sure he can be as aggressive defensively as he would normally be. Michigan makes great decisions with the ball, he said, they’ll backcut if they overplay and have answers for a lot of different looks.

Michigan spent most of the year ranked between 40-49 in offensive efficiency, but has risen to 24 to go with the No. 3 defense. FSU is 33rd in offensive efficiency.

But the game isn’t played on paper, and the Seminoles have been impressive in beating No. 1 seed Xavier and No. 4 Gonzaga.

“A lot of prep to do on one day's notice,” Beilein said. “ “You've got a lot of things you still have to address, and we'll be as ready as we can be.

“So … great kids, great culture, great attitude here on the team, but we’ve still got to defend people tomorrow and we've got to make shots as well.”

The Final Four awaits if they do.