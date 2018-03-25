Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
There was one strand of net remaining when junior center Moritz Wagner approached the ladder with the scissors after Michigan’s 58-54 win over Florida State.
He looked at head coach John Beilein as if to tell him he was going to leave the heavy cutting to him.
Beilein, though, had other ideas. He told Wagner to finish the job, the way his junior helped the Wolverines finish so many games this year on the court.
“Are you sure?” Wagner said as he approached the paint. “Are you sure?”
Beilein nodded emphatically, and Wagner grinned and cut it down.
Later in the locker room, the big German couldn't stop smiling while holding the trophy with the net around it.
“We are Champions of the West,” he said, pointing to West Regional Champions on the trophy. “Like our fight song."
He then gave the trophy a hug.
“This is my baby,” he said with a laugh. “It’s heavy.”
Beilein later cut the net at the other end of the floor so photographers could get their pictures, but he left the special moment to his player.
“I wanted him to do that,” he said. “This young man has grown so much. His freshman year he didn’t play in some games. He was up, he’d be down, he was trying to understand the college game as opposed to the European game.
“He deserves this. He came into this year, too, and I didn’t think he had a good semester at all. He was pressing, he flirted with the NBA last year … he really has made incredible steps in the right direction of doing things other than making threes. Tonight his defense, his rebounding, everything was really solid.”
Beilein only had one thing to say as he made his way down the ladder after cutting the other net.
“One to go,” he said. “One to go.”
They’ll get their shot starting Saturday in San Antonio, where they’ll face Loyola (Chicago) in the Final Four.
---
