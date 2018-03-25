Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

There was one strand of net remaining when junior center Moritz Wagner approached the ladder with the scissors after Michigan’s 58-54 win over Florida State.



He looked at head coach John Beilein as if to tell him he was going to leave the heavy cutting to him.

Beilein, though, had other ideas. He told Wagner to finish the job, the way his junior helped the Wolverines finish so many games this year on the court.

“Are you sure?” Wagner said as he approached the paint. “Are you sure?”

Beilein nodded emphatically, and Wagner grinned and cut it down.

Later in the locker room, the big German couldn't stop smiling while holding the trophy with the net around it.

“We are Champions of the West,” he said, pointing to West Regional Champions on the trophy. “Like our fight song."



