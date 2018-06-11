Michigan head coach John Beilein sensed the Detroit Pistons had serious interest in him. He reciprocated, but decided in the end to stay at U-M.

He has no plans to test the NBA waters again, he told The Huge Show’s Bill Simonson, but he entertained the idea because the Pistons job would have allowed him to stay in his home while coaching at the highest level.



“It was a thing of location, location, location. [My wife] Kathleen and I love it here,” Beilein told The Huge Show’s Bill Simonson. “My daughter Shauna is in Saline with my three grandkids and her husband, and we wouldn’t really have to move.

“It was appealing to me, the interest was mutual to an extent, but they had some other great options and I had a great option, so it didn’t work out. But I wanted to take it through. I don’t anticipate or ever plan on doing that again. I think people understand that … it’s not like I’ve been doing this every year.”

He made sure the interest was sincere before it went any further because of the media attention it could gain, he added.

“Then I called Warde Manuel … we actually were meeting about that time,” he said of the Michigan A.D. “That’s when he really offered me and my staff a great raise and extension, but I said, ‘put it on hold. I want to just see this through and see where it goes.’ He was great. I said take the offer off the table if you want to because that’s not fair, but he wouldn’t.

“I just went through it, and they’ve got a great team looking for a great coach, and they’re going to hire one. After some thought I said, ‘you know what? I have a win-win here and have got a great option of staying at this great university.”

Other comments from Beilein in his 17 minutes (special thanks to Brett Hayes for the audio):

On what he likes about the NBA:“Any time you’re watching right now, our season has been over a couple months. You’re watching these series, the Celtics and the Cavs, Golden State playing against Houston, it’s exciting. You wonder if you could do that. I’m confident there are a lot of college coaches, not just me, that can do this.

“Until Brad [Stevens] and Bill [Donovan] did it the last few years … there’s not a great history there. There’s also not a great history of hiring coaches that have been hired several times before. I don’t know what the stats are, but it was intriguing. Intriguing enough to have a couple of discussions. I think I learned a lot about the NBA, and I’m hoping they learned a lot about college coaches.

On the Michigan job vs. the NBA: “There’s plus and minus both ways. I love everything I do. I’m on the road recruiting right now. There’s never been a time in my life where I said, ‘oh Kathleen, I’ve got to go on the recruiting, darn it.’ Never happened one time in my life. I’m doing it right now.

“At the same time, that’s what the NBA scouts and the GMs do. I did love the idea of just being a basketball coach. That was very appealing to me, seeing what you could do if all that attention was being the coach leading the team. You spend time and summers doing that and developing players.”

On whether this would be his last big contract: “Probably a fair bet. Who knows? But this might be a last extension. I want one more shot at building a culture and seeing a team through, whether it was Michigan or the Pistons, I was up for both. Thankfully I chose Michigan right now, and that’s the way it is.

“If anything it has reinvigorated me to say, ‘let’s get this done at Michigan, do everything we can to have more successful seasons in the future.”

On when he decided: “I think it was over those five days, an awful lot of communication from a lot of people. I said, ‘wow.’ I’m a strong believer in a purposeful life … somebody mentioned whether it’s the star player or end of the bench, you can affect a lot more people. That’s all I want to do is be a seventh grade social studies teacher and coach a high school team. Try to mentor young men and women. To get a chance to do that at the University of Michigan … that’s pretty good.”

On Manuel not mishandling the situation:“Absolutely not. There was nothing at all. So it was just a matter of if the Pistons reached out and asked if had an interest … son of a gun, let’s talk about this.

“Since I’ve been there I’ve had two incredible presidents and four great ADs. Each one brought me more knowledge I could use to become a better leader and better coach. Two great presidents and the student body, facilities changes … Not too many people have told me ‘no’ at the University of Michigan, I’ll tell you that. It really has been a great run, and I’m ready to keep it going.”

On when he plans to sign his extension: “Hopefully before the end of the fiscal year, by July. I’m away, Warde’s away, so we’re doing some things by different methods. We just talked today about some language.

“We’re working through things, want to do it right. Maybe it’s not the last extension, who knows, but I do want to do it right because there are some changes from the past.”