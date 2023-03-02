Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia returned to the floor for the Michigan women's basketball team on Thursday afternoon in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, but despite returning its two leading scorers, U-M found itself in a nail-biter with No. 13 seed Penn State at the Target Center.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions battled profusely for the game's first 35 minutes, before Michigan began to pull away late in the fourth quarter. Penn State battled back and came within two points with 11 seconds to go, but a great defensive possession from the Wolverines secured the 63-61 victory.

It wasn't pretty, but Michigan got the job done and advanced to the tournament quarterfinals to face a familiar foe — the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That foe hasn't exactly been friendly for Michigan this season, though. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have met twice already in the 2022-23 season, and Ohio State bested Michigan in both games, by an average margin of victory of 11.

In each of the first two meetings, Ohio State's full-court press gave Michigan fits — to the degree of 27 turnovers in each game.

Following the first-round win over Penn State, junior Elise Stuck gave her thoughts on Friday's matchup with the Buckeyes.

"I think just having to come -- like it's March, right? We're going to have to come with everything we have. It's tournament play. I just think being able to be the aggressor. We talk a lot about being able to come out strong, which we did in our first contest with them, and I think that's just going to be a good start for us."

Fifth-year senior Emily Kiser chimed in, too.

"Yeah, I'm pumped right now. To have them for a third time -- I mean, to let a team beat you twice, to get that chance to play them a third time and a rival at that in a Big Ten Tournament setting, it's going to be a battle tomorrow, but hopefully we just want it more tomorrow. So really excited."

If Michigan has any hopes of avoiding a third defeat at the hands of its rival, it will have to value the basketball and keep turnovers to a minimum.

Penn State featured a full-court press very similar to Ohio State's, and Kim Barnes Arico saw it as an opportunity to prepare for Friday's contest.

"[Turnovers have] obviously been a point of emphasis all season long, and especially when we haven't been a hundred percent, I think we get exposed in that area. That's something that I think today was great prep for tomorrow. If anything, we learned how to handle that type of pressure or we experience that type of pressure."