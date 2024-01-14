J.J. McCarthy has made it official, he will forgo his last season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft. McCarthy came to Michigan, and all he did was win. Contributing as a freshman to Michigan's win over Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship in 2021. He competed for and won the starting job in 2022 and would go on to go 28-1 as a starter in Ann Arbor. Never losing to Ohio State, only winning the Big Ten Championship, and now this season, winning a National Championship. That leadership and winning drive may be McCarthy's best asset. He is a talented player with loads of potential in the NFL. That said, opinions and mock drafts are wide regarding McCarthy. He hasn't put up the monster stats we normally see from top draft picks. Still, McCarthy is projected as a first-round pick in April's draft. Which teams do experts think may target McCarthy in the draft? Which of those teams make for the best landing spot for JJ and why? Let's break it down with what I think or McCarthy's ideal landing spots in the NFL.



Atlanta Falcons

On offense, Atlanta may have everything but a quarterback. Their last three first-round picks have been on offensive playmakers, but they haven't had the quarterback to get it done. Assuming the Falcons don't sign a stop gap, a rookie QB could be expected to start. I think McCarthy would benefit from sitting for a season. The Falcons are in the market for a new head coach, and the franchise and coach will likely want a new face of the franchise with the #8 pick. Bill Belichick could be the next head coach, or former Michigan DC, Mike Macdonald. Who gets the gig will have a big impact, but playing with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London isn't too bad.



Denver Broncos

The Russell Wilson experiment has failed, and head coach Sean Payton is desperate for a QB who can run his offense moving forward. But what kind of quarterback is that? Payton's success obviously came with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Does Payton need a Hall of Famer? On paper, he needs a quarterback who is accurate and can sense the rhythm of the offense. A playmaker who can create and lead. This could be a great fit, but it's also possible the issue is Payton's offense, not the quarterback leading it.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are once again rebuilding after their failed version of the 'Patriot Way.' They have a head coach opening of their own, and while some believe interim coach Antonio Pierce will get the job, you never know with the Raiders. Either way, Aidan O'Connell was really good down the stretch, but I'm not sure anyone thinks he can become a franchise QB. He's probably good enough McCarthy wouldn't need to start his first season, which I continue to think is a good thing. With Tom Brady as a partial owner, maybe the Michigan Man pushes for McCarthy.

Seattle Seahawks

Pre and post-contract Geno Smith are two very different quarterbacks. Smith's contract becomes guaranteed for this season in February, so he may not be on the roster in a few weeks. Seattle could elect to keep him for another year and draft a backup to compete. Pete Carroll is no longer the coach, so it may depend on what the new coach wants to do. The Seahawks have been a well-run franchise over the last decade or so, and they have a talented roster with weapons at running back and wide receiver. Again, it is a chance for McCarthy not to be thrown to wolves but ample opportunity to get to the field if he earns it. The next head coach is a factor, but I like this spot for McCarthy.

Los Angeles Rams

This one checks a lot of boxes. For now, Sean McVay is still the head coach. A football savant with the right players, McVay always has the Rams as a threat to win. The Rams currently have Matthew Stafford, and while there are no obvious contract-outs until after 2025, rumors of retirement are already out there for the soon-to-be 36-year-old. Even if McCarthy had to wait two seasons behind Stafford, it would be an opportunity to learn from a great quarterback. Of course, whether McVay would still be the coach at that point would be up in the air, but 25% of the league turns over every year. You can't count on the coach being there in the future. For the present, the Rams would be a great landing spot for McCarthy.



Minnesota Vikings

Big question marks in Minnesota. Kirk Cousins can become a free agent if he chooses this offseason. Would Cousins accept a team-friendly deal, or would he find another big contract on the open market? I don't see the Vikings signing Cousins to another long-term deal, so either he's back on a 1 or 2 year, or the Vikings find a stop-gap QB in free agency. If the Vikings were to select McCarthy in the first round, assuming they have signed Cousins or a free agent, they would likely do so knowing he won't start his first year. This has a good chance of being an awkward quarterback room, but McCarthy has been in that spot before. He waits his year and then gets a chance to throw to a talented WR room that includes Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Michigan and Lions fans would hate it, but McCarthy would get to stay in the midwest.

Pittsburgh Steelers