Beyond The Box Score: Elite Grades For Patterson & Collins Following IU Win

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football passing attack put on an elite performance against an outstanding Indiana secondary on Saturday, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson throwing for 366 yards and five touchdowns while completing 62.5 percent of his passes.

Pro Football Focus allows us to take a closer look at some behind-the-scenes numbers, including snap counts, game grades and more.

RELATED: Karsch: From the Sidelines

RELATED: Bredeson — 'No Other Team I'd Rather Play in my Last Home Game'

Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins has seven touchdown grabs on the year, which exceeds the six he had in all of 2018.
Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins has seven touchdown grabs on the year, which exceeds the six he had in all of 2018. (USA Today Sports Images)

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Indiana (20-for-32, 366 yards, five touchdowns and one interception)

20+ yards: 5-of-10, 169 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

10-19 yards: 6-of-11, 157 yards, 3 touchdowns

0-9 yards: 7-of-7, 47 yards

LOS-behind: 1-of-2, -2 yards

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Indiana:

Left: 5-of-10, 134 yards, one touchdown

Middle: 7-of-10, 153 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Right: 7-of-10, 84 yards, two touchdowns

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 16.5 yards per catch is the 10th best average in the Big Ten this year.
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 16.5 yards per catch is the 10th best average in the Big Ten this year. (USA Today Sports Images)

Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

Nico Collins

7

6, 165, 3

0

Tarik Black

5

3, 30, 0

0

Donovan Peoples-Jones

5

4, 78, 1

0

Ronnie Bell

4

1, 6, 1

1

Giles Jackson

2

1, 50, 0

0

Sean McKeon

2

1, -2, 0

0

Nick Eubanks

2

1, 6, 0

0

Hassan Haskins

1

1, 3, 0

0

Zach Charbonnet

1

0, 0, 0

1

Mike Sainristil

1

1, 35, 0

0
{{ article.author_name }}