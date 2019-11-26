Beyond The Box Score: Elite Grades For Patterson & Collins Following IU Win
The Michigan Wolverines' football passing attack put on an elite performance against an outstanding Indiana secondary on Saturday, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson throwing for 366 yards and five touchdowns while completing 62.5 percent of his passes.
Pro Football Focus allows us to take a closer look at some behind-the-scenes numbers, including snap counts, game grades and more.
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Indiana (20-for-32, 366 yards, five touchdowns and one interception)
20+ yards: 5-of-10, 169 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
10-19 yards: 6-of-11, 157 yards, 3 touchdowns
0-9 yards: 7-of-7, 47 yards
LOS-behind: 1-of-2, -2 yards
Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Indiana:
Left: 5-of-10, 134 yards, one touchdown
Middle: 7-of-10, 153 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
Right: 7-of-10, 84 yards, two touchdowns
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
Nico Collins
|
7
|
6, 165, 3
|
0
|
Tarik Black
|
5
|
3, 30, 0
|
0
|
Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
5
|
4, 78, 1
|
0
|
Ronnie Bell
|
4
|
1, 6, 1
|
1
|
Giles Jackson
|
2
|
1, 50, 0
|
0
|
Sean McKeon
|
2
|
1, -2, 0
|
0
|
Nick Eubanks
|
2
|
1, 6, 0
|
0
|
Hassan Haskins
|
1
|
1, 3, 0
|
0
|
Zach Charbonnet
|
1
|
0, 0, 0
|
1
|
Mike Sainristil
|
1
|
1, 35, 0
|
0
