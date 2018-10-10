Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Maryland 21

X9kxsg6huybddjibwezf
Ryan Tice • TheWolverine.com
@RyanTice
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Wfjkwee6czazt0fka8oz
Freshman wideout Ronnie Bell posted the second-highest grade on the U-M offense according to Pro Football Focus.

Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score from U-M's 42-21 victory over Maryland Saturday.

Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. Maryland
Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS Left Middle Right

20+

0-0

2-2 for 82 yards

0-2

10-19

0-1, 1 Int.

3-4 for 57 yards, 1 TD

1-1 for 19 yards

1-9

1-1 for 34 yards, 1 TD

8-9 for 69 yards

2-2 for 9 yards, 1 TD

LOS or behind

0-0

2-2 for 12 yards

0-0
Two throwaways and a batted pass are not accounted for above.

Passing Totals By Distance

20+ yards: 2-4 for 82 yards

10-19 yards: 4-6, 76 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.

1-9 yards: 11-12 for 112 yards, 2 TDs

LOS-Behind: 2-2 for 12 yards

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}