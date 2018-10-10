Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Maryland 21
Thanks to Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score from U-M's 42-21 victory over Maryland Saturday.
Shea Patterson Passing Chart Vs. Maryland
|Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS
|Left
|Middle
|Right
|
20+
|
0-0
|
2-2 for 82 yards
|
0-2
|
10-19
|
0-1, 1 Int.
|
3-4 for 57 yards, 1 TD
|
1-1 for 19 yards
|
1-9
|
1-1 for 34 yards, 1 TD
|
8-9 for 69 yards
|
2-2 for 9 yards, 1 TD
|
LOS or behind
|
0-0
|
2-2 for 12 yards
|
0-0
Passing Totals By Distance
20+ yards: 2-4 for 82 yards
10-19 yards: 4-6, 76 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
1-9 yards: 11-12 for 112 yards, 2 TDs
LOS-Behind: 2-2 for 12 yards
