Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Rutgers 7
Another game, a second straight 42-7 final score for the Wolverines, this time on the road at Rutgers. We go beyond the traditional box score with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Vs. Rutgers (18-of-27 passing for 260 yards, 3 TDs)
Passing Totals By Distance
20+ yards: 3-9, 84 yards, 2 TDs
10-19 yards: 6-7, 79 yards, 1 TD
1-9 yards: 7-8, 77 yards
LOS-Behind: 2-3, 20 yards
Passing Totals By Direction
Left: 6-8, 79 yards, 1 TD
Middle: 8-14, 138 yards, 1 TD
Right: 4-5, 43 yards, 1 TD
Pass Offense Observations
