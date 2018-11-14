Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-14 16:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 42, Rutgers 7

Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8
Ryan Tice • TheWolverine.com
@RyanTice
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qlluybmmn9t7xztj54eg
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson was the nation's highest-graded quarterback by Pro Football Focus this week, posting a mark of 94.2.
Brandon Brown

Another game, a second straight 42-7 final score for the Wolverines, this time on the road at Rutgers. We go beyond the traditional box score with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Vs. Rutgers (18-of-27 passing for 260 yards, 3 TDs)

Ga6cy0l3ajz8kmujqznp
PFF

Passing Totals By Distance

20+ yards: 3-9, 84 yards, 2 TDs

10-19 yards: 6-7, 79 yards, 1 TD

1-9 yards: 7-8, 77 yards

LOS-Behind: 2-3, 20 yards

Passing Totals By Direction

Left: 6-8, 79 yards, 1 TD

Middle: 8-14, 138 yards, 1 TD

Right: 4-5, 43 yards, 1 TD

Pass Offense Observations

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}