Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 49, WMU 3

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine.com
@RyanTice
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

K3oqixbnxqgijp8cbaqa
Junior Shea Patterson posted PFF's highest grade among players with at least 15 snaps, logging a 91.3.
AP Images

Taking advantage of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score in Michigan's 49-3 victory over Western Michigan Saturday:

Shea Patterson passing chart vs. WMU
Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS Left Middle Right

20+

0-0

1-2, 44 yards, 1 TD

0-0

10-19

1-1, 5 yards, 1 TD

0-0

1-1, 14 yards

0-9

1-1, 9 yards

3-5, 35 yards

1-1, 10 yards

LOS or behind

1-1, 3 yards

3-3, 5 yards

0-0
Note: The above chart does not take two drops into account.
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}