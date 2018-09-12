Beyond The Box Score: Michigan Wolverines Football 49, WMU 3
Taking advantage of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF), The Wolverine goes beyond the regular box score in Michigan's 49-3 victory over Western Michigan Saturday:
Shea Patterson passing chart vs. WMU
|Yds. Pass Traveled From LOS
|Left
|Middle
|Right
|
20+
|
0-0
|
1-2, 44 yards, 1 TD
|
0-0
|
10-19
|
1-1, 5 yards, 1 TD
|
0-0
|
1-1, 14 yards
|
0-9
|
1-1, 9 yards
|
3-5, 35 yards
|
1-1, 10 yards
|
LOS or behind
|
1-1, 3 yards
|
3-3, 5 yards
|
0-0
