Michigan scored three third-period goals — two of which came from Dylan Duke — as it defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 4-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines are now just 20 minutes away from their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance.

North Dakota got on the board first with a goal from Hunter Johannes less than five minutes into the game. The goal came during a 4-on-4 period in which Michigan originally was on the power play, but a penalty by Gavin Brindley put the Fighting Hawks at even strength, and they converted.

Luckily for Michigan, North Dakota wasn't able to make it a two-goal lead in the minute-plus power play following the 4-on-4, and the game remained 1-0.

Michigan limped its way through the remainder of the first period, and it seemed like the Fighting Hawks had an extra skater on the ice for the majority of the first frame, although that wasn't the case.

To begin the second period, Frank Nazar III got Michigan on the board thanks to an odd goal in which the puck trickled through an agglomerate of defenders and right to Nazar III, who had a wide open net.

Later in the second period, North Dakota's Jackson Blake beat Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski on a redirect, and the Fighting Hawks regained their one-goal lead.

The rest of the second period was quiet, and the Wolverines entered the third period in need of at least one goal.

It took just 2:23 of game time for the Wolverines to not only tie the game but also take the lead. Dylan Duke and T.J. Hughes both connected on even-strength goals to give Michigan its first lead of the game.

The Wolverines continued to dominate the third period, and with 8:04 remaining in the period, Duke connected on his second goal of the game to give Michigan a very comfortable two-goal lead.

North Dakota cut the lead in half less than three minutes later, and Michigan, after dominating for the entirety of the third period, found itself clinging onto a one-goal lead.

The Fighting Hawks pulled goaltender Ludvig Persson with just over two minutes to go, but the Maryland Heights Region's No. 2 seed was unable to find the equalizer, and Michigan came out with the 4-3 victory.

A highly anticipated rematch between Michigan and Michigan State now awaits. The rivals will face off on Easter Sunday night in St. Louis for a spot in the Frozen Four.