Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan DT Recruiting
With the 2021 recruiting cycle in full swing, it's time to continue off our big board series with a position-by-position look at Michigan recruiting.
Our next installment takes a deep dive into the Wolverines' targets at defensive tackle.
Need: 1-2
Top Dogs
JT Tuimoloau, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic
A five-star prospect and the No. 4 overall prospect in the country, Tuimoloau is an absolute monster recruit. Early buzz has Tuimoloau either staying at home and siding with Washington or joining recruiting juggernaut Ohio State. However, Michigan is quietly in the mix here. Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive line coach Shaun Nua flew to Seattle and saw Tuimoloau before the dead period and have been recruiting him hard over the last several months. While he is a bit of a long shot, Michigan is in a position to earn an official visit.
