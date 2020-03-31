News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan RB Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

With the 2021 recruiting cycle in full swing, it's time to kick off our big board series with a position-by-position look at Michigan recruiting.

Our first installment takes a deep dive into the Wolverines' targets at running back.

Need: 2

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}