Big day for Michigan's Luke Schoonmaker at the NFL Combine
Tight ends took their turn in the event portion of the NFL Draft Combine on Saturday.
Michigan Wolverines had one participant with Luke Schoonmaker and did he make the most of it.
TE Luke Schoonmaker
HEIGHT: 6'5"
WEIGHT: 251 LBS
ARM: 32 7/8"
HANDS: 9"
Schoon came an inch shorter than his Michigan roster listing, but other than measurements were as expected. Schoon has good size for a tight end, especially with his athletic ability, which we will get to in a moment. Only red flag for scouts here will be hand size, where Schoon scores in the bottom 10% of tight ends. Schoon was seen as a capable NFL blocker who could leak out for some short receptions, but his combine has people talking.
As I have been saying leading up to the combine, I believe Schoonmaker is a better receiving threat than he is getting credit for. His role at Michigan dictated a lot of the narrative, but there are plenty of highlights to show what he can do when in the flat or down the seem as an intermediate threat.
Schoon's 40 time out the gate raised some eyebrows as he was not seen as particularly fast. His 40, broad jump and shuttle were all top 5 at the event. His RAS score, which grades all measurements and events, found that for the entire event, Schoon rated as the 26th-highest tight end tested in the history of the combine. Is Schoonmaker now the best tight end in the draft? Likely not of course, but he has increased his draft stock and shown he can be a solid TE2 in the NFL.
