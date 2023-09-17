Michigan Football has now failed to cover in each of its three opening games. With its first Big Ten opponent Rutgers coming to town next week, not many were expecting another 30+ point spread, but that was the case with opening lines Sunday.

31.5 seemed like a lot of points given Michigan’s failure to cover so far this season, and Rutgers early season success. Turns out bettors agreed, and the line has already moved down to -27.5.

There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic Michigan could return to form this week, starting with the return of Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines. Michigan players haven’t hid the fact they have missed their head coach during these three games.

Michigan also hasn’t played a full 4 quarters this season, with backups entering the game in the third quarter in each game this season. We’ve seen a pretty big dropoff when Michigan’s 3rd and 4th teamers enter the game.

Michigan takes on Rutgers in Ann Arbor Saturday at 12pm.