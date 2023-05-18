One of the biggest recruits, literally, in the 2024 class has four official visits scheduled for the summer. Three of those stops include college football playoff teams, including Michigan.

Justin Scott is a defensive tackle from Chicago, the 8th overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Scott has been to Michigan before, but this visit is a big opportunity for the Wolverines coaching staff and current commits in attendance to make their pitch to Scott.

Scott's current FutureCast favors Notre Dame.