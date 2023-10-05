Big Ten announces opponents, locations for 2024-28 football seasons
On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the opponents and locations for the 2024 football season. The conference, which is adding west coast teams USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, will feature an 18-team league starting next season.
The Big Ten released the schedules for the next five seasons, going through 2028.
According to Big Ten Statement;
Primary objectives considered included the following:Balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff.Balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.Conference schedules will include 12 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games. These matchups were finalized in conjunction with all 18 member institutions to ensure the traditions of the Big Ten Conference remain strong as the conference evolves. The guaranteed annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.
Below is the full conference schedule for the next five seasons:
2024
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington
2025
Home: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC
2026
Home: ndiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA
Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers
2027
Home: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA
2028
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC
Away: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
For next season, Michigan's opponents will be as follows:
vs. Fresno State
vs. Texas
vs. Arkansas State
vs. Michigan State
vs. Minnesota
vs. Northwestern
vs. Oregon
vs. USC
at Illinois
at Indiana
at Ohio State
at Washington
