Big Ten announces opponents, locations for 2024-28 football seasons

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the opponents and locations for the 2024 football season. The conference, which is adding west coast teams USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, will feature an 18-team league starting next season.

The Big Ten released the schedules for the next five seasons, going through 2028.

According to Big Ten Statement;

Primary objectives considered included the following:Balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff.Balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.Conference schedules will include 12 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games. These matchups were finalized in conjunction with all 18 member institutions to ensure the traditions of the Big Ten Conference remain strong as the conference evolves. The guaranteed annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.

Below is the full conference schedule for the next five seasons:

2024

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington

2025

Home: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC

2026

Home: ndiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA

Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers

2027

Home: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA

2028

Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC

Away: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

For next season, Michigan's opponents will be as follows:

vs. Fresno State

vs. Texas

vs. Arkansas State

vs. Michigan State

vs. Minnesota

vs. Northwestern

vs. Oregon

vs. USC

at Illinois

at Indiana

at Ohio State

at Washington

