On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the opponents and locations for the 2024 football season. The conference, which is adding west coast teams USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, will feature an 18-team league starting next season.

The Big Ten released the schedules for the next five seasons, going through 2028.

According to Big Ten Statement;

Primary objectives considered included the following:Balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff.Balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.Conference schedules will include 12 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games. These matchups were finalized in conjunction with all 18 member institutions to ensure the traditions of the Big Ten Conference remain strong as the conference evolves. The guaranteed annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.

Below is the full conference schedule for the next five seasons: