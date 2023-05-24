In a statement released by the Big Ten and BIG EAST conferences, the schedule for the 8th Gavitt Tipoff Games has been announced.

According to the statement;

The BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences have announced the matchups for the eighth Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight men’s basketball contests set for November 13-17. Game times will be announced at a later date. All games will be televised on FS1.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is a unique early-season series played between the two conferences and named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary. The annual series, which is played on school home courts, features games between some area opponents as well as some attractive intersectional matchups.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule begins on Monday, Nov. 13, with Xavier traveling to Purdue and Michigan meeting St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, a tripleheader includes Wisconsin at Providence, Marquette at Illinois and Iowa at Creighton.

One contest is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 15. Georgetown plays at Rutgers.

Gavitt Tipoff Games play concludes on Friday, Nov. 17, when Maryland visits Villanova and Butler plays at Michigan State.

Michigan Basketball will help tip off the games against St. John's at the Madison Square Garden. St. John's hired head coach Rick Pitino this offseason.

SCHEDULE: (game times to be released at a later date)

Monday, November 13

Xavier at Purdue

Michigan at St. John’s (Played at Madison Square Garden)

Tuesday, November 14

Wisconsin at Providence

Marquette at Illinois

Iowa at Creighton

Wednesday, November 15

Georgetown at Rutgers

Friday, November 17

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan State