Maize & Blue Review has confirmed that Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, scheduled to be in Ann Arbor Friday for the Big Ten Field Hockey tournament, will meet with Michigan President Santa Ono. In all likelihood, this is to discuss the sign-stealing allegations that have taken over the college football world in the last few weeks.

In recent days, Petitti has held standard weekly conference calls with Big Ten coaches and Athletic Directors. In a call with coaches, after regular business, Jim Harbaugh logged off so other Big Ten coaches could discuss the matter with Petitti. Reports and anonymous quotes from the meeting suggest that at least some of the coaches have pressed Petitti to take immediate action before any notice of allegations has been delivered by the NCAA or an investigation has taken place by the Big Ten.

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters commented on his weekly radio show, The Ryan Walters Show, saying, "They aren't allegations. It happened. There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases you can track back. We know for a fact they were at a number of our games." Purdue faces Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Today, Petitti held a regular call with athletic directors. Again, the topic of Michigan was reportedly raised. ADs shared their concerns on the call, including Michigan State AD Alan Haller. Haller again expressed his concern that Michigan State players could have been in danger and that Michigan State had to take extra measures to prepare for the game against Michigan.

Haller even went as far as to compare the current allegations with Michigan State having to suspend its players involved in the violent assault of Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows. Michigan State suspended eight players who were seen on video involved in the assault. During Michigan and Michigan State's game on October 21, Spencer Brown was ejected for a flagrant personal foul against Michigan's Braiden McGregor. The Big Ten also suspended Brown for the first half of Michigan State's game against Minnesota.

What action Petitti could take is unknown because punishment like this before an investigation was completed would be unprecedented. Big Ten coaches argue enough is already known about Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and his ticket purchasing that action should be taken immediately. Michigan has suspended Stalions with pay pending the investigation.

Petitti could take action under the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Policy. That policy allows the Big Ten Commissioner to discipline for violating "the integrity of competition." Independently, Petitti could issue a fine not exceeding $10,000 and a suspension of no more than two contests. Who would be suspended in that scenario is unknown, but it is obvious, based on reported comments Harbaugh is the target of Big Ten coaches. Any discipline beyond those measures would be considered "major" and require approval from the Big Ten Executive Board of Presidents.

This will be quite the test for Petitti who became Big Ten Commissioner on May 15 of this year. Continue to follow Maize & Blue Review for any updates.