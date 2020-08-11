TheWolverine - Big Ten commits react to news of 2020 cancellation

The news of the Big Ten canceling the fall football season spread like wildfire in the recruiting world. With so many top recruits already verbally committed to play for Big Ten teams, their reactions to the news was a mix of shock and sadness. Take a look at what some prospects that are committed to Big Ten programs think of the decision to cancel the fall football season. FARRELL: Fear of lawsuits drives decision to pull plug on season GORNEY: How Big Ten decision will affect the recruiting world



Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy: "I mean it’s 2020, so it wasn’t something that blew my mind, haha. This is out of everyone’s control and we, as well as Michigan, are taking it one day at a time. I feel for the senior college football players, but we all know tough times never last but tough people do. This will unite college football and in the future years, college football will be even more appreciated." Michigan commit Kechaun Bennett: "I’m shocked because, the way Michigan was handling the virus, I assumed every other school was too. I thought everything was all right but I’m also worried this means my season might not happen too." Maryland commit Marcus Bradley: "Very Crazy. Some players are only gonna be playing 2 years." Michigan commit Louis Hansen: "That was tough to see, especially because I felt like the players and coaches advocating to play had some great arguments in their favor. It’ll be tough for me and the rest of the Michigan recruiting class too, because a lot of us haven’t experienced a Michigan game in person, which was something we were all looking forward to doing together. And most of my family hasn’t been able to make it out for a visit." Ohio State commit Kyle McCord: "It’s really unfortunate. It’s probably going to be up to each of the conferences. I’m hoping it doesn’t affect anything with me getting there early." Ohio State commit Evan Pryor: "I think it’s sad. There are guys depending on the season to get drafted." Penn State commit Landon Tengwall: "Wow! My reaction is that some type of player panel or NCAA PA like the NFL has needs to be formed so we can have our needs met." Penn State commit Christian Veilleux: “Very crazy, but I’m not surprised. COVID was going to win anyways so I think it’s better that they do it now opposed to half way during the season. I wish the season could go on, but the safety should be the priority. Ultimately, I think it’s a lose-lose situation for the NCAA and the teams/players.” Iowa commit Brody Brecht: “They should keep it in the fall. Moving it to spring won’t do anything. Covid is still going to be around. All the coaches and players want to play but yet they have no say in the final word which is kind of stupid. I get that they’re worried about players’ safety but those players are playing a very physical sport and are at risk of injury every time they step on the field. It doesn’t affect my recruiting though, still gonna be a Hawkeye.” Ohio State commit Jantzen Dunn: “(Jantzen) just feels bad for the players at Ohio State. Especially the seniors. He feels like this was going to be a championship season for them. It sucks for everyone but necessary. You have kids and coaches that have put in a ton of work and that will go unnoticed. I hope that we can get back to some kind of normalcy soon.” - Dunn's father, Mitchell Dunn, via Dave Lackford, BuckeyeGrove.com Penn State commit Lonnie White: "That’s crazy to hear. All these players are putting the work in and don’t get to play. It’s sad." 2022 Ohio State commit Gabe Powers: "They have worked too hard for their season to be canceled like that. It's discouraging to see so many players see their season cancelled and some careers ended because they can’t take that chance with the draft." via Dave Lackford, BuckeyeGrove.com Ohio State commit Jack Sawyer: "It's ridiculous. It's hard to imagine fall without football." via Dave Lackford, BuckeyeGrove.com Penn State commit Liam Clifford: "I’m definitely upset about the news of the season possibly being cancelled. I thought what all the college athletes did on Twitter in support of the hopes of having a season was awesome. It was really cool to see so many different players from different teams come together like that." via Ryan Snyder, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com