A new era for the Big Ten Conference and College Football as a whole begins in 2024. The Big Ten began the end of the Pac-12 conference with the additions of USC and UCLA, followed by Oregon and Washington, bringing the team total to 18. Making 2024 even more interesting for the Big Ten, those new programs and the two top teams in the conference, Michigan and Ohio State, have big questions at quarterback. The conference could be up for grabs with the increase in talented teams and a conference championship game format that will include the top two teams instead of division winners. These QB decisions could shape the matchups during the regular season, who plays for a Big Ten Championship and, ultimately, the National Championship. Let's break down the quarterback decisions of the Big Ten contenders for 2024.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes will have a new starter in 2024 after Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse. Ohio State added Kansas State transfer Will Howard in the portal, but a competition will occur. Devin Brown will compete for the starting job once again, along with sophomore Lincoln Kienholz. Ohio State was already bringing in highly rated freshman Air Noland but also added Julian Sayin after he entered the portal following Nick Saban's retirement. Howard could have entered the NFL Draft, but he is also leaving Kansas State because they were ready to move on to Avery Johnson. He is the favorite, but Brown competed with McCord until fall camp ended, and Ohio State has not been scared to play a talented underclassman in the past. Ryan Day has to get this QB decision right.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon has been led by former Auburn transfer Bo Nix for the last two seasons. No one has played more college football games in history than Nix, and the Ducks have again turned to an experienced starter in the portal. Dillon Gabriel heads to Eugene from Oklahoma. Gabriel is entering his 6th college season after two years with Sooners and three previous years at UCF. Oregon also added a familiar name in the portal with UCLA transfer Dante Moore. Moore was originally committed to Oregon before flipping to UCLA. Moore played but struggled at times as a freshman in Pasadena. Gabriel is the early favorite to start in 2024, but head coach Dan Lanning insists there will be a competition.





Washington Huskies

The National runner-ups will face massive change in their first season in the Big Ten. Head coach Kalen DeBoer headed to Tuscaloosa to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, and the entire offense will feature new starters, including at quarterback. Michael Penix is heading to the NFL, and the Huskies added Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers in the portal. Rogers elected to stay in Washington with new head coach Jedd Fisch. While Rogers experience makes him the favorite to start, he was not the choice of Fisch. Washington has freshman Demarcius Davis on campus, and Fisch was able to flip his Arizona commit Demond Williams.



USC

USC and Lincoln Riley are coming to the Big Ten without their Heisman quarterback, Caleb Williams, who will likely be the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft. At one point, Ohio State QB Will Howard was expected to land in Los Angeles, but the Trojans ended up adding UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. Maiava will compete with Williams' backup Miller Moss. Some expected Moss to entertain entering the portal, but then Moss had a 6 touchdown 372 yard performance against Louisville in USC's bowl game. Former 5-star Malachi Nelson made the shocking decision to enter the portal and transfer to Boise State. Barring a change, it will be Maiava or Moss for Riley.

