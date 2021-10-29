Big Ten Football Odds: The Best Bets In Week 9

Playoff-caliber football has made it to the Big Ten this weekend, headlined by a showdown between a pair of top-eight ranked teams in Michigan and Michigan State. Outside of that, there is not as much sizzle in the other matchups on Saturday. One way to make them more interesting is to take a look at the betting angles. Each week for the rest of the year, we will look around the conference and what Vegas says about the Big Ten matchups and what some intriguing plays might be. RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State RELATED: Wolverine TV: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Broome



Water found its level in a big way last weekend. A 5-0 week for yours truly pushed the record for the season back over the .500 mark at 32-31. Now we see if we can keep things rolling. Here are the hypothetical plays this week across the conference. Odds are via the Vegas Insider Consensus. The times listed are Eastern.

No. 6 Michigan (-4) at No. 8 Michigan State, o/u 50.5 – 12 p.m., FOX

Throw the records, stats, etc. out for this one. We are expecting a physical and tense football game in East Lansing this weekend. The gut says that Michigan will get the explosive Spartans into a bar fight. Unlike Nebraska and Indiana, the Wolverines have the pieces to finish the job. Pick: Under 50.5

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin (-3.5), o/u 36.5 – 12 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin is improving and this game sets up the winner for the driver's seat in the Big Ten West. The Badgers might find a way to win, but Iowa still gets the nod here as they look to keep their season on track. Pick: Iowa (+3.5)

Indiana at Maryland (-5.5), o/u 49.5 – 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Maryland can put up points in bunches, but their season is in a bit of a free fall since starting 4-0, as they have three consecutive losses. Indiana has scored 22 points total in its last two games against Michigan State and Ohio State, respectively. This one screams under. Pick: Under 49.5

Minnesota (-7.5) at Northwestern, o/u 43.5 – 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Northwestern has improved but is still one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Minnesota has been given new life now that things have opened up in the Big Ten West. They will handle their business on Saturday. Pick: Minnesota -7.5

Purdue at Nebraska (-7.5), o/u 52.5 – 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Both the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers are coming off of losses. This one could go either way, but 7.5 points seems a lot for Nebraska. Given that Purdue is 4-2 against the spread in its last six meetings with the Huskers, we're boiling up this weekend. Pick: Purdue +7.5

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State (-18.5), o/u 61 – 7:30 p.m., ABC