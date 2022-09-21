Minnesota and Notre Dame rank first and second, respectively.

In the preseason poll, voted on by the conference's coaches, Michigan hockey ranked third among seven teams.

College hockey season is near, and the Big Ten released its preseason polls on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan hockey has three of the Big Ten's best players in 2022.

The Big Ten released its preseason All-Conference lists, and three Wolverines were named to the First Team.

Defenseman Luke Hughes, forward Mackie Samoskevich, and goalie Erik Portillo made the First Team. Freshman forward Adam Fantilli made the Second Team.

Coming off of a 39-point 41-game freshman campaign last season, Hughes was a unanimous selection.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 6 nationally in the USCHO and USA Today polls released on Monday.

Last season, Michigan lost in overtime to Denver in the Frozen Four.

Without head coach Mel Pearson, who was fired for misconduct in August, interim head coach Brendan Naurato will look to avoid any program regression.

U-M opens the regular season at home against Lindenwood on Oct. 7 at Yost Arena.