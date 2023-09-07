Following the first week of action we saw a riser in Michigan State and a faller in Purdue among others, so let's review the list and the who, what, where of my rankings.

Power rankings are a thing of beauty that can either have extensive or exiguous amounts of effort and information put into them. To my taste, somewhere in the middle just seems right. No overthinking and no hot takes. Here I broke down all 14 teams in the Big Ten.

#1 | Michigan- The Wolverines looked every bit as good as I expected them to. JJ McCarthy had a terrific game with an 86.7% completion percentage on 280 yards and 3 TDs, while the defense also looked dominant against a lower level opponent. A few questions still stand about solidifying the starting offensive line and who will get home at edge rusher but those are extremely low concern and will sort themselves out before conference play. Michigan looks like a very well rounded team in all phases and will continue to dominate while get healthy in the defensive backfield and at wide receiver.





#2 | Ohio State- The Buckeyes had a dud in a 23-3 win. Especially at the line of scrimmage. The talent is there at all skill positions, but can the offensive line play better? Indiana muddies the water and plays games like these against quality teams very frequently, so I am not super concerned. The defense left no questions against a feeble Indiana offense. Look for OSU to improve drastically as a whole in the nonconference schedule as their pass rush will also try to get home with regularity.





#3 | Penn State- The Nittany Lions looked very good in a day where they seemed to be showcasing Drew Allar and their passing attack. Allar showed up big with 300+ yards and 3 TDs, the defense played very well against a power five team, and the run game will remain a strength. PSU has a very good defense, particularly their linebacking core, and they should be able to threaten OSU for the #2 spot in the coming weeks.





#4 | Wisconsin- The Badgers came out against Buffalo and did what they do best. Run the dang ball. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen are a terrific tandem. Luke Fickell came in with narratives surrounding his team of a better passing attack (which was nowhere to be found). In fact, QB Tanner Mordecai threw two bad interceptions and did not look great. His inconsistency has plagued him throughout his career. That being said, I do not think it matters. Mordecai will get better, and the defense is a steady solid hand. This is the best team in the Big Ten West right now.





#5 | Iowa- The Hawkeyes came out of the gates firing against Utah State in the first quarter with two touchdown passes by former Wolverines QB, Cade McNamara, the first of which was a 36 yarder. It seemed like Brian Ferentz was trying to send a message, and then things went back to looking more like the same old Iowa. The play got sluggish offensively, while the defense remained a strong point. McNamara and Iowa's offense struggled to move the ball for the rest of the game. In fact, Utah State had more passing and rushing yards than Iowa while losing 24-14. The Hawkeyes have a lot to prove as Maryland is making a run for their spot, but the difference defensively and the upside of improved offense holds them at #5.





#6 | Maryland- The Terrapins are a team that could breakout this year in the Big Ten. That means a 9-3 season with losses to Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The schedule that they got from the Big Ten West is favorable since they do not have to play Wisconsin or Iowa. Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland offense could explode and be one of the best in the conference and even top 25 in the country. That is if their thin offensive line avoids injury. Having coaches like Kevin Sumlin and Josh Gattis (yes, I know) on staff gives me even more confidence in them this year. That said, I think that they will probably end the season 8-4. Maryland is coming off of a 38-6 win over Towson, as they will play a highly motivated Charlotte team coached by Biff Poggi in week two.





#7 | Illinois- The Fighting Illini are one of the more puzzling teams for me post-week one. With a superior coaching staff and roster, on both sides of the ball, they squeaked out a 30-28 win over Toledo in week one. Needing a field goal in the final seconds to beat Toledo while at home really sucks the air out of my confidence in them. That being said, Luke Altmyer is a huge get in the portal at quarterback, and their defense has one of the top lineman in the country in Jer'Zhan Newton. They were my preseason surprise pick for an improved team in the west this year, so I am still holding out hope that proves to be true through development. MSU is nipping at their heels for a spot at #7.





#8 | Michigan State- The Spartans put up a highly concerning first half effort before turning on the jets late in the second quarter, carrying that momentum through the third and fourth quarters against Central Michigan. The two Noah's showed out as Noah Kim settled in nicely and Noah Carter was a pleasantly electric surprise at running back. MSU has the potential to finish anywhere from spot 4-11 by the end of the season. If this team builds on their first performance of the season, they have could give Michigan a scare by the time the Wolverines head to Spartan Stadium in October.





#9 | Minnesota- The Golden Gophers are a team that I, to be frank, thought were a bit overrated coming into this season. Their 13-10 comeback win over Nebraska proves nothing to me about them or the Cornhuskers. Talent and coaching staff-wise they have underperformed in the west over the last couple of years. Their defense is better than most of the other teams in the bottom six of the conference, but that is not saying much. Nobody in the B1G West looks immortal, and Minnesota has everything on the table for them to still make a run at it.





#10 | Purdue- The Boilermakers stumbled to a 39-35 loss in the head coaching debut of Ryan Walters. The former Illinois DC is taking over for Jeff Brohm for his first career head coaching job. The upside for Purdue with the Walters hire is greater than it was with Brohm, which is a huge plus. That said, I am not so sure that will come to fruition this season. Hudson Card is a good QB and Fresno is a solid program, so that loss is not the end of the world. They have a good offense and Walters should fix the defense at some point in the next couple of years. That said, it will not be this season. Purdue has a bright future and could surprise with some upsets, but this season is not the year they are going to pop.





#11 | Nebraska- The Cornhuskers lost to Minnesota in the most Scott Frost-esque way possible. Under Matt Ruhl's leadership, way that they blew the game was almost poetic in how it honored the now long held Nebraska tradition of losing close games late in a never before seen fashion. However, I am a Matt Ruhl believer. He knows how to coach college ball. Jeff Sims needs to play better, and three interceptions is not acceptable, but they have a good trajectory and a better roster than most realize. I could see Nebraska at 6-6 or 7-5 and making a bowl game by the season's end.





#12 | Rutgers- The Scarlet Knights are building something. I do not know what that is, but they are building it. Led by Greg Schiano, the man with a gapped-tooth knows ball. His ability to motivate his guys is unquestioned, and that is where it starts for a team in as deep as a whole as Rutgers is. You see it wit how the defense hustling and flying around the way that they do, no matter the opponent and no matter the talent differential. That will continue regardless of recruit quality. Team success should mostly fall on the offense. Gavin Wimsatt is definitely a curious talent at QB. He is a smart dual-threat who could develop into someone that challenges Big Ten defenses, but I am yet to see his decision making and accuracy prowess improve in the ways necessary. I do not trust Rutgers and I really think that Indiana and them will often be interchangeable pieces near the bottom of this ranking this season.





#13 | Indiana- The Hoosiers are better than we realize. Much like Rutgers and Greg Schiano, Tom Allen knows how to motivate his team and coach defensive fundamentals. The offensive side of the ball is the biggest concern, as they looked brutal and only mustered three points against Ohio State. I do also think that some opportunities were missed on in that game, no matter how well OSU's defense played. Indiana is no longer the total laughing stock that they had become, but they should struggle with a very tough schedule this season as the talent is seemingly not yet there to compete with the middle of the pack in the Big Ten.





#14 | Northwestern- The Wildcats have been through a world of turmoil. After already being one of the worst teams in the conference, Northwestern has lost their alumnus head coach to scandal and now faces an uphill battle towards success with a team that is missing a ton of pieces. I think Northwestern would be lucky to win more than one game this season.