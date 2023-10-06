While Ohio State and Wisconsin were on their bye weeks, Penn State faltered in the first half and Michigan dominated at Nebraska. A familiar face finds themselves in first place while upsets were few and far between or not non-existent. Two weeks into conference play and we have the least movement of the year in this power ranking. Things will surely change as these teams beat up on each other, steal upsets over conference powers, get upset by a lesser opponent, or lose in a miserable fashion at any point as the season trots on. Let's go over the who, what and why of the movement in my rankings as I break down the risers, fallers, and steady Eddys of this week, one that was about as stable as it could be.

Risers

| Michigan (#2 --> #1) | Purdue (#12 --> #8) |



Yep, just two risers emerged heading into week six. From start to finish Michigan abused the Cornhuskers' top Big Ten ranked rushing defense. With 249 yards on the ground and 187 through the air, the Wolverines were able to get three backup quarterbacks passes and five running backs touches. Michigan was extremely balanced across the board on both sides of the ball and looked every bit like the top team in the conference. Any concerns about their upward trajectory are nullified, especially going into a stretch of the season where they face four teams that all have two or more losses.

Purdue finally put it all together themselves in their home game against Illinois. They made be 2-3, but could emerge as the second best team in the Big Ten West by the end of the season if they continue to build in the direction that they are. Bouncing back from losses to pretty good Syracuse and Wisconsin teams, the Boilermakers have a chance to build some momentum against a Cade McNamara-less Iowa before taking on Ohio State in West Lafayette, IN. Keep your eyes on Purdue as a team that may lose just two games the rest of the season to finish 7-5. For now, they are playing their way up my power rankings.

Steady-Eddys

| Ohio State (#3) | #4 Maryland (#4) | Wisconsin (#5) | Iowa (#6) | Rutgers (#7) | Nebraska (#9) | Minnesota (#10) | Northwestern (#13) | Indiana (#14) |

This week's no-movement Nellys have found themselves stuck in the same place that they were going into the past weekend's action. Some of them, like Rutgers and Maryland, dominated exactly who they were supposed to. Others, like Minnesota and Iowa won games they were expected to. The rest: Nebraska, Northwestern, and Indiana lost in a fashion that surprised nobody. Keep your eyes open because as teams find their identity, I do not expect to see this lack of movement in the coming weeks.

Fallers

| Penn State (#1 --> #2) | Michigan State (#8 --> #11) | Illinois (#11 --> #12) | After heading into halftime tied at 13-all, the Penn State Nittany Lions turned it on. They scored four touchdowns and a field goal in the second half to finish off Northwestern. However, the two late touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game made the win look a little bigger than it really was. The Nittany Lions' early game struggles and Michigan's dominant success are why I find myself dropping them out of the top spot.

Michigan State's passing game woes are what are troubling them the most. In a game against a Hawkeye's team that lost Cade McNamara to a torn ACL early in the game, the Spartans had the lead in the second half and probably should have won. Instead, their offense struggled all day and Noah Kim turned the ball over three times, giving Iowa the win. Michigan State will look to figure out their struggles at the quarterback position as they enter their bye here in week six, likely trotting out backup QB Katin Hauser as the new starter against Rutgers in a little over a week.

Illinois does not have much farther to drop. Now sitting at the #12 spot in my power rankings, the Fighting Illini just cannot figure it out. Fortunately for them, Northwestern and Indiana are REALLY REALLY BAD. They may be stuck in the basement of the conference, but it would be hard to see them falling further. Bret Bielema has some pieces in place and needs to figure out their offense and run defense before it is too late.

Closing Remarks