Good lord I do not know where to start. I worked and worked to come to a decision about who I should move or if anyone's position should change at all. It was very clear to me when I started doing this power ranking that I wanted to make it with some integrity. I did not want to move teams just for the sake of it. There are still plenty of questions to raise about the action in week six. Does Nebraska deserve to rise above Purdue with their win over Illinois and a Boilermakers loss? Did Ohio State's late push to victory over Maryland propel them beyond Penn State? Correspondingly, should Wisconsin jump Maryland in light of their win over Rutgers and the Terrapins' loss? Turns out the answer to all of those questions is no. Let me explain why certain teams did not rise or fall in response to week six performances. This was a total surprise to me and this was my first ever edition that was totally devoid of movement. It will likely be the last.

The Nuts and Bolts

QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) (USA TODAY Sports Images)

To set the parameters: there were no upsets and PSU, Indiana and Michigan State were the three Big Ten teams on bye weeks. Let me elaborate on why Wisconsin did not jump Maryland. Yes, Maryland did lose by 20 points to Ohio State, but the Terrapins proved that they could hang with the number four team in the nation. OSU was at home and Maryland was on the road and pushed them until partway through fourth quarter. Wisconsin, on the other hand, found themselves stagnating against Rutgers after going up 17-0. With the help of a 95-yard pick six it became a three-score game before half. The ground attack was working for the Badgers, but that was more of an effect of trying to salt the game away. Wisconsin statistically has the worst pass defense in the Big Ten, so I am not ready to make any moves. If quarterback Tanner Mordecai ever has to keep up with the likes of Taulia Tagovailoa (or any threatening passing offense) it could be a long game.

Side Notes

The rest of the action was ho-hum, but thank god for the team in Evanston, IL. Northwestern tried to blow another double-digit fourth quarter lead. This time it was Howard University who was the near beneficiary of a Wildcats' collapse. Somehow this team has found themselves with three wins after beating Howard 23-20, but they will likely continue to be bottom-feeders of the conference. For good reason.

Michigan dominated Minnesota, which changed nothing about my perception of either team, while Nebraska trudged through Illinois (20-7) in a game full of punts, turnovers, and missed field goals.

Iowa somehow squeaked out a home win over Purdue with their QB, Deacon Hill, playing brutal. Hill went 6-for-21 with just 110 yards, accompanied by a touchdown and interception apiece. The Hawkeyes running game and defense are both shaping up well, which should look to keep them afloat. On Saturday Iowa will take on Wisconsin in a game that could decide the Big Ten West and will most definitely give us a good picture of who these two teams will be the rest of the season.

Closing Remarks