After a week six where exactly zero teams in the conference made any movement in my rankings, there was all sorts of shuffling going on following the conclusion of week seven's action. 27-24, 27-24 and 15-6 were the final scores of the most shocking performances of the weekend. Iowa headed into Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI, snatching a victory in a game devoid of offense. Maryland slipped up against Illinois and Michigan State blew a double-digit lead to Rutgers. So what does all this mean? Let's take a look below as I break down the risers, fallers and the general Static Steves of the Big Ten Conference.



Risers

| Iowa #6 --> #4 | Nebraska #9 --> #8 | Minnesota #9 --> #10 | Illinois #12 --> #11 |

The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense was already in a deep hole with Brian Ferentz at the helm before Cade McNamara's injury. That means the Hawkeyes have turned to star running back Leshon Williams, who toted the rock 25 times for 174 yards. He continues to keep this offense afloat and if they continue to play as well as they do on defense, Iowa has a great shot at winning the West.

Nebraska and Minnesota were the fortunate sons of not having to play a game in week seven. In turn, they both move up one spot in the rankings with Purdue's bad loss to Ohio State.

Illinois is maybe shaping into the team that we thought they could be? They played an overall sound game at Maryland and came out with a 27-24 victory on a last second field goal after their lead slipped away late. The Fighting Illini played some solid complementary football and still get to play all of the teams ahead of them in the West except for Nebraska. They have a chance to play spoiler for a lot of opponents in the coming weeks.

The Static Steves

| Michigan #1 | Penn State #2 | Ohio State #3 | Wisconsin #5 | Rutgers #7 | Northwestern #13 | Indiana #14 |



This group of teams did nothing to invalidate my opinions of them, and if anything mostly confirmed what I already knew. The only one that I may have to sit here and answer for is Wisconsin. The Badgers lost a brutal game to Iowa. Their offense struggled to throw the ball, especially without Tanner Mordecai. Still, in a weak conference and with Maryland's two losses, there seems to be no reason to drop them significantly. It was a brutal game and Iowa just Iowa'd. For the rest of these squads, we will find out about Ohio State and Penn State shortly. Northwestern and Indiana are in no place to make moves, but if Purdue continues to play as poorly as they have we could see them slide into the Wildcats' place.

Fallers