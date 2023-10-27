Let's take a break from controversy and scandal in the state of Michigan and instead break down my Big Ten power rankings for week nine following the previous week's action. Following the conclusion of a top 10 matchup and a questionable finish to the Iowa versus Minnesota game, there is plenty to talk about across the league.

Risers

| Ohio State #3 --> #2 | Illinois #11 --> #12 |

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been in my lingering third spot since the conclusion of week four. Now, with ranked wins over Penn State and Notre Dame, OSU has cemented themselves in second place. Although they are not popping off of the screen with impressive plays, the Buckeyes' defense is a handful. They play very sound and have two five-star edge rushers that are yet to scratch their potential, while the secondary is also looking pretty good. If Ohio State's offense can trudge along and continue to be just above average or possibly better than that, I would expect them to ride their way to week 13 at #2 barring a loss or Michigan slip-up.

Illinois has been a bit of a conundrum this season. They are coming off of a four point loss to Wisconsin that happened because of a blown two touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Illini have been battling themselves, but this team continues to progress. I really think they have a shot to improve beyond the #10 spot by possibly reaching #7 or #8 at the season's end. With a 1-4 record in the Big Ten Illinois' hopes for the West title are slim, but they can play spoiler for some teams near the top who may be struggling. Wisconsin was their first opportunity as they still have Minnesota and Iowa on the table in front of them.

Steady-Eddys

| Michigan #1 | Iowa #4 | Wisconsin #5 | Maryland #6 | Rutgers #7 | Nebraska #8 | Minnesota #9 | Michigan State # 12 | Northwestern #13 | Indiana #14 |



Rutgers beat Indiana pretty handedly with a dominant ground performance from QB Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt rushed 16 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns, so neither of these teams changed my perception of them. The added component of Wimsatt rushing the ball more did pique my interest, but not enough to promote them over Maryland.

Speaking of the Terrapins, Maryland did not play and nothing across the conference changed my perspective of their placement at #6. Their two losses, particularly the lapse against Illinois, are tough to swallow. Still, neither Rutgers at #7 nor Iowa/Wisconsin at #4 and #5 made me feel intrigued enough to make a change.

Right now I think it is more than likely that Wisconsin surpasses Iowa at some point this season as their team grows, but for now the head-to-head Badgers' loss in Camp Randall does mean something, and Iowa's close loss to Minnesota has me moving neither team because I frankly think Iowa should have won on the Cooper DeJean punt return. Also, Minnesota did not look particularly good in that matchup anyways.

Nebraska beat Northwestern 17-9, which is no surprise, so neither of them change positions. However, the Cornhuskers could make a move up this season if they play well in the final month against Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa to close out the season.

This may not be received well, but following a 49-0 away loss to their rival Michigan Wolverines, the Spartans are not as bad as their 2-5 record says they are. Still, this team sits at #12 for a reason. They look poorly-coached and somewhat uninspired, especially considering their talent. Playing the juggernaut Wolverines can do that when that team looks like the clear-cut #1 in the country at this point (to me).

Fallers

| Penn State #2 --> #3 | Purdue #10 --> #11 |

The Penn State Nittany Lions headed into Columbus, Ohio and put up a total stinker on offense. They scored just 12 points on the game, with two first-half field goals and a garbage time touchdown with just over two minutes remaining. Drew Allar struggled badly with 191 yards on 42 attempts, completing just 42.9% of his passes, although his run game did him no favors. The Nittany Lions returned two backs for 2023 in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who were expected to contribute in big ways this year. They fell quiet against the Buckeyes with a combined 18 carries for 74 yards, as the team put up 49 yards rushing on 26 total carries for no touchdowns. That said, Penn State's defense played pretty darn well and I am still convinced that they are a top 10 team in the country. The Big Ten is top heavy amongst the three leaders, and it seems that Michigan (though untested) has separated themselves followed by OSU and PSU.

Purdue has been somewhat of a mystery in the same way that Illinois has. One week they seem to be improving and the next they fall on their face. The Boilermakers move down to #11 in the bye week after I saw Illinois (the previous #11) lose a close one to Wisconsin. The Badgers beat Purdue 38-17 and beat Illinois 25-21 prior. I'll give the edge to Illinois, plus they blew a lead in that game whereas Purdue never really seemed to be in it against the Big Ten West's leader.

Closing Remarks