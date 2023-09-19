On Tuesday, the Big Ten Network released the full Big Ten men's basketball conference schedule for the 2023-24 season. Michigan will look to rebound after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Below is the full Big Ten schedule for Juwan Howard and the Wolverines:

vs. Indiana, Dec. 5

at Iowa, Dec. 10

vs. Minnesota, Jan. 4

vs. Penn State (at the Palestra), Jan. 7

at Maryland, Jan. 11

vs. Ohio State, Jan. 15

vs. Illinois, Jan. 18

at Purdue, Jan. 23

vs. Iowa, Jan. 27

at Michigan State, Jan. 30

vs. Rutgers, Feb. 3

vs. Wisconsin, Feb. 7

at Nebraska, Feb. 10

at Illinois, Feb. 13

vs. Michigan State, Feb. 17

at Northwestern, Feb. 22

vs. Purdue, Feb. 25

at Rutgers, Feb. 29

at Ohio State, Mar. 3

vs. Nebraska, Mar. 10

Notably, Michigan will play Penn State at the Palestra, the oldest major college arena, on Jan. 7. The Palestra opened in 1927 and is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.