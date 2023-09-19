Big Ten releases full 2023-24 men's basketball conference schedule
On Tuesday, the Big Ten Network released the full Big Ten men's basketball conference schedule for the 2023-24 season. Michigan will look to rebound after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Below is the full Big Ten schedule for Juwan Howard and the Wolverines:
vs. Indiana, Dec. 5
at Iowa, Dec. 10
vs. Minnesota, Jan. 4
vs. Penn State (at the Palestra), Jan. 7
at Maryland, Jan. 11
vs. Ohio State, Jan. 15
vs. Illinois, Jan. 18
at Purdue, Jan. 23
vs. Iowa, Jan. 27
at Michigan State, Jan. 30
vs. Rutgers, Feb. 3
vs. Wisconsin, Feb. 7
at Nebraska, Feb. 10
at Illinois, Feb. 13
vs. Michigan State, Feb. 17
at Northwestern, Feb. 22
vs. Purdue, Feb. 25
at Rutgers, Feb. 29
at Ohio State, Mar. 3
vs. Nebraska, Mar. 10
Notably, Michigan will play Penn State at the Palestra, the oldest major college arena, on Jan. 7. The Palestra opened in 1927 and is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram