In what could be seen as an unprecedented move by any conference in college football, the Big Ten announced on Friday that it has suspended Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.

The punishment comes down after days of deliberating by Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti which included a multi-page response by the Wolverines.

The punishment comes down as the Wolverines are currently flying to Happy Valley in preparation for the game against Penn State on Saturday.



According to multiple sources, U-M is expected to fight back against the punishment levied against Harbaugh, including getting a court-ordered injunction against the decision.

The Wolverines are set to take the field on Saturday against the Nittany Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX.