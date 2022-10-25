The game against Michigan State isn't just a regular game, however, the Michigan program is doing its best to avoid an emotional buildup that cannot be sustained heading into Saturday's contest in Ann Arbor.

The balance between being confident and overconfident heading into a rivalry game is a very fine line. We've seen countless crazy things happen in any rivalry games and there never seem to be any guarantees.

For U-M running back Blake Corum, who has seen and prepared for a lot of football during his career, is all about treating every opponent the same.

The one thing the team won't be, though, is overconfident heading into Saturday.

"Football is a game that anyone can lose," Corum said. "Anyone can lose on any given day. I think we're confident in ourselves and confident with what we can do. I don't think we're overconfident because of the type of team that we are. We treat every game like it's a championship game. There's no such thing as going into a game that we're about to dominate them. Obviously, we think that, right? We're going to dominate them. It's not overconfident it's being confident."

If you compare the body of the work between the Wolverines and the Spartans, it's easy to see why the Wolverine fans are clamoring for a blowout on Saturday.

The U-M program knows better. They understand loud and clear how much this game means to the other side of the rivalry.

For Corum, he is well aware that the Spartans will be giving them its best shot.

"That's how I feel going into this game," Corum said. "Confident. We understand their record isn't the same as when we played them last year but we're confident we know they're coming to play to give us their best game. Saturday can't come fast enough."