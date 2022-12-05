Blake Corum left out as Heisman Finalist, not invited to New York
After a spectacular junior season that saw Michigan running back Blake Corum run wild on Big Ten opponents week after week, the 5-foot-8 back was left out as a Heisman Finalist, and he will not receive an invitation to New York.
Corum had one of the best seasons by any running back this season, and he was the main contributor in Michigan's 11-0 start to the season. The junior scored at least one touchdown in the team's first 11 games, including one in the first half against Illinois before he exited with a knee injury.
He carried the ball twice against Ohio State before being sidelined, once again, due to his knee. Luckily for Michigan, sophomore Donovan Edwards stepped up with a memorable second-half performance against the Buckeyes.
Corum's status for the national semifinal and potential national championship is still up in the air, but even if his season is done, it's been one for the record books, and it will go down as one of the best seasons by any running back in Michigan football history.
He accumulated 1,463 rushing yards on 247 carries and he found the end zone 18 times. He also added 11 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Corum will not attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. Instead, quarterbacks Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams will be featured as finalists.
Bennett, Duggan and Stroud have led their respective teams to College Football Playoff berths, while Williams has also had an outstanding year for the USC Trojans.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram